Gary Neville criticises Manchester United’s toothless display against Leicester City



Manchester United legend Gary Neville was extremely disappointed with his former team’s performance against Leicester City.

United failed to maintain any sort of rhythm throughout the match and were lucky to come away with a point against a resilient Foxes side.

The players seemed uninterested and some of the performances were woeful.

United now find themselves in sixth place, three points behind Arsenal having played two games more.

Champions League qualification looks highly unlikely.

At the end of the first half Neville blasted United’s approach to the game and questioned some of Ralf Rangnick’s tactical decisions:

“Manchester United are toothless.”

“It’s pathetically slow. No pace, no tempo. If Leicester had anything about them they’d go and beat Manchester United.”

“I don’t like the system at all. We saw how Manchester United played with this system at the Etihad. It’s a bit of a mess.”

“Rashford has to come on this pitch. Pogba and Fernandes aren’t centre-forwards.”

Neville believes that the club’s PR team will now try and spin a positive to the fans and announce the new manager imminently.

“I suspect after that performance today, what we will see is a PR spike this week in an approach where the new manager might be named. I don’t know, but, for me, it would not surprise me.”