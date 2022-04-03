James Maddison feels Leicester City could have taken all three points v Manchester United



Leicester City midfielder James Maddison felt that his side could have come away with all three points against Manchester United.

Keleichi Iheanacho’s opener was cancelled out just three minutes later by Fred.

Despite having the majority of possession United did have control of the games.

Brendan Rodger’s side pressed high and forced the home side into plenty of mistakes.

After the game, Maddison spoke about his team’s performance.

“The performance was good.”

“We stamped our authority and we come away a little disappointed that we didn’t get three points. We could have got more from the game.”

United were saved by VAR after Maddison’s goal was disallowed due to a foul on Raphael Varane in the build up.

The Englishman was not impressed with the referee’s decision.

“I think the referee should maybe probably give a foul in normal time to be fair.”

“The disallowed goal is one of them – you see them given and you see them not given.”

“I’m obviously going to be biased and say it’s not a foul. As soon as he goes over to the monitor you know.”

“I saw Varane go down. The way he went down… I’m not sure how he went down like that from the actual foul that was given.”

“The way he went down I thought it was some sort of twist injury without a foul taking place. As soon as the referee went to the monitor I knew something was going to happen that was going to spoil my party.”