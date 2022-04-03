Women’s Match report: Manchester United 1 – 0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United women have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in the WSL 1-0.

United started off well, they dominated possession in the opening ten minutes, launching attack after attack but Brighton defended well, getting some good blocks in.

Ella Toone who was making her 100th appearance for the club found herself one on one with the keeper but couldn’t quite get it from under her feet to chip it over and the keeper blocked with her leg.

But it wasn’t all one-sided, Brighton had opportunities primarily from set-pieces but United’s defence stood strong.

For all of United’s pressing, it was Brighton who had the best chance as a cross came in from the right but it was turned just wide of the back post.

Jackie Groenen had a couple of chances, she’s still waiting for her first United goal and it felt like today could be the day. A nicely worked training ground corner presented the Netherlands international with a golden opportunity on the edge of the box but it was blocked by the Seagulls’ defence.

Up the other end, Martha Thomas had a good chance but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

United came out fighting in the second half with an early chance for Russo as Batlle delivered a brilliant cross into her at the back post but the keeper scooped the ball up.

Brighton we’re growing into the game, United had to dig deep.

It was United who made the breakthrough after 67 minutes as Leah Galton made a good run on the left and slotted it past the keeper.

United were playing a risky game as Brighton tried to fight back.

Martha Thomas found herself through on goal but could only rattle the woodwork.

United thought they had another as the keeper got a hand to it to take the sting off the shot but it trickled towards the line. Unfortunately for the Reds Brighton managed to hook it off the line.

There was four minutes of injury time to play which was tense as Brighton had a last gasp attempt to get one back. Relief echoed round the ground as the final whistle blew.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Thorisdottir, Toone, Thomas, Zelem, Galton (Moore 82), Ladd, Groenen (Boe Risa 68) Batlle, Russo (Hanson 68)