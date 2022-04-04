Erik ten Hag could bring Robin van Persie with him to Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has listed former Manchester United star Robin van Persie as a possible coach to form part of his backroom staff at the club.

With every new manager, the backroom staff changes as we saw when Ralf Rangnick was originally appointed.

Despite some of the current staff members only being in the role for a couple of months, it is likely that a new manager will completely refresh the coaching staff.

Ten Hag is very likely to appoint someone he has previously worked with but also very likely to bring in someone who knows Man United’s culture.

According to The Sun, the Dutch manager is already putting plans in place should the club appoint him as manager for next season and beyond.

The outlet reports that formal talks are already underway with the former Dutch striker who enjoyed a very impressive spell when at the club previously.

Van Persie has been a coach at Feyenoord since the start of the season and has also undertaken some academy duties during his year in Holland.

Ten Hag believes that the former striker’s current knowledge of the club will help the manager settle in.

While he is tempted by the offer, there are a couple of complications that could delay a potential deal to rejoin the club.

His son has just signed his first contract with Feyenoord and is working alongside his father in the academy setup.

His daughter is also one of Holland’s biggest showjumping talents which is another factor Van Persie will have to consider if he moves back to England.

United fans will be over the moon to see a former player, especially a key man who played a major role in the last Premier League title-winning season return to the club.

