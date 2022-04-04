Jurrien Timber: Erik ten Hag keen on bringing Dutch centre back to Manchester United



Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to bring Ajax centre back Jurrien Timber with him to Manchester United.

The 52 year old is said to be close to joining United and wants the centre back to be one of his first signings.

In the podcast Kickoff of De Telegraaf, premier Ajax source Mike Verweij stated that Ten Hag wants Timber to join him at Old Trafford.

🚨 JUST IN: Erik ten Hag wants to take Jurrien Timber with him to Manchester United. [@MikeVerweij] pic.twitter.com/TyTGxQu1Ya — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 4, 2022

United have been struggling defensively, and many have criticised captain Harry Maguire for not being a leader at the back.

Moreover, his mistakes have cost the team on multiple occasions.

Many believe that Man Utd need a reliable partner for Raphael Varane in defence.

With Eric Bailly and Phil Jones expected to leave at the end of the season, United could look at Timber as a long-term option.

The 20 year old burst onto the scene over the last two years and has now established himself as an integral part of the Ajax side.

Timber is extremely mature for his age and is an excellent reader of the game.

It is his biggest strength, and what makes him so patient while dealing with danger.

He uses his physicality to press forwards during transitions and break up the play.

Timber is comfortable on the ball and facilitates Ajax’s build up from the back.

If United want to implement Ten Hag’s philosophy, it is essential to get him the players he wants, starting with Timber.