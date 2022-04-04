Manchester United target Manuel Akanji prefers a move to England



Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji prefers a move to the Premier League as Manchester United’s interest begins to take off.

The Peoples Person has recently reported the initial interest in the Swiss international as he continues to fail to agree to a new deal with the German club.

With the player’s contract due to expire in June 2023, it is now in Dortmund’s best interest to sell or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Akanji has been an integral part of the backline at his current club appearing in 113 league matches and scoring three goals in that process.

He was part of the German cup winning team last season but has been criticised by fans previously for his errors that cost his team the league titles on multiple occasions.

Man United have defensive issues themselves with hardly any clean sheets this season despite the inspiring form from David de Gea.

Many fans have singled out Harry Maguire as the key issue and it looks like United could be about to land another centre-back this summer.

This comes after signing Raphael Varane last summer and only signing the Englishman for £80m a couple of seasons prior.

According to BVB Newsblog, Manchester United target, Akanji prefers a move to England and is considering playing in the Premier League.

"Manuel Akanji has said he would like to take the next step and is considering a move to England." 🗞 @berger_pj #BVB pic.twitter.com/yh21hNwlFf — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 3, 2022

They said in a tweet, “Manuel Akanji has said he would like to take the next step and is considering a move to England.”

It would seem wrong for United to ignore making an offer for this player as it won’t be costly because of the declining contract.

However, the scouting team must take their time and hope the 26-year-old has learnt from his errors when he was younger and is a trusted centre-back going forwards.

