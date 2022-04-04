Sky Sports claim Erik ten Hag is now very close to joining Manchester United



Manchester United might have finally decided on their managerial appointment for next season.

According to the ever-reliable Angelo Mangiante (Sky Sports), Erik ten Hag is close to being United’s next permanent boss.

United started their appointment process a few weeks ago, conducting detailed research and interviews to finalise their choice.

We previously reported The Telegraph’s piece on how the Dutchman is the front-runner in a shoot out between Mauricio Pochettino and himself.

It now seems that fan-favourite Ten Hag is likely to get the job.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano stated (YouTube) that the 52 year old’s first interview went very well, and there were positive signals from both sides.

Moreover, interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be an admirer of the Dutchman and has spoken highly of him to the United Board.

The Mirror claim that Ten Hag already has plans in place regarding his backroom staff at United.

Former Man Utd star Robin Van Persie is one of the names being mentioned to join the club along with Ten Hag.

Concerning players, the current Ajax boss is keen on bringing two of his team’s starlets to Old Trafford.

Anthony and Jurrien Timber are the two players that have been mentioned as possible targets for the Dutchman in his first season.

After a poor result at the weekend, confirmation of the managerial appointment would certainly raise the mood of the entire fanbase.