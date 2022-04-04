Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to be Manchester United’s next manager

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Mauricio Pochettino to become the club’s new manager.

On Monday Night Football, Rooney was asked his preference between Pochettino and Erik ten Hag for the United job.

🗣 "If I'm choosing from one of them two, I'd go Pochettino." Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag as Man United's next manager pic.twitter.com/eJc02heD1i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

He replied: “I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League.”

“He knows the Premier League and brought a lot of young players through at Tottenham.”

“If I had to choose between them two, I’d go with Pochettino and give him time.”

“For managers now, they need time to come in and put their blueprint on the club and the team.”

“If you give him time, I think he’ll do well. For Manchester United not to be challenging, I think they’d want the season to stop now if it could and forget about the Champions League.”

“They’re not going to compete next year in the Champions League if they qualify for it.”

He continued: “They have to rebuild the squad and rebuild everything around the first team, round the club, to make sure they put themselves in the position to in two or three years’ time be ready to challenge again for the Premier League.”

Gary Neville is another ex Man Utd player on the Pochettino bandwagon, and believes that he is the right man to rebuild the club.

United fans on Twitter made their thoughts clear in Neville’s manager poll between the two managers.

Ten Hag was the overwhelming favourite.

Many believe that Pochettino’s aura has somewhat faded at Paris-Saint Germain and have reservations about his management in big games.

United, too, seem to be leaning more towards Ten Hag, with the Dutchman reportedly close to joining United.

If that is the case then the club must try and confirm the deal as soon as possible so as to start planning for the crucial summer transfer window.