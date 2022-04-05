Konrad Laimer: Manchester United target RB Leipzig midfielder this summer



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer.

According to BILD, interim Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the 24 year old and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer will have an absolute advocate in Rangnick at #mufc. He could be a topic of conversation for United in the next transfer window #mulive [@bild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 5, 2022

United have been lacking in the midfield department for a while now but have failed to address the situation in multiple transfer windows.

Even last summer, United opted to break the bank on Cristiano Ronaldo rather than improving a glaring weakness in the team.

The club are said to be undergoing a thorough process for the appointment of a new manager.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are the two favourites for the job, with the former being the fans’ preferred option.

In either case, United need a couple of midfield signings to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Laimer would be an interesting pick.

The Austrian is a pressing machine and would be an instant upgrade on Fred.

Laimer excelled during Rangnick’s tenure at Leipzig.

He thrived in the explosive 4-1-2-1-2 diamond, acting as a destroyer in midfield.

He is also good on the ball and sometimes drops into the centre back position to dictate play from deep.

Rangnick knows the player well and is open to bringing him to Old Trafford.

The 24 year old in into his final year at Leipzig, hence United could get him at a bargain price.