Player ratings: Leicester u23s 3-2 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s ultimately couldn’t make the comeback after fall three behind away to Leicester last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 6 – Made three saves and couldn’t have done much better on any of the goals.

Charlie Wellens – 6 – His powerful strike off the bar led to United’s first goal and was impressive getting down the wing and involved in attack in the second half. But was caused a lot of trouble defensively in the first.

Will Fish – 6 – Was tested a lot in the first half with little protection and made no glaring mistakes.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – Like Fish, was left exposed often but put in several good challenges and showed a strong passing range on the ball. Conceded the penalty with a handball but was extremely harsh.

Alvaro Fernandez – 5.5 – Left too much space on the wing for Leicester’s second goal and could have been stronger in the challenge for the third. Created some opportunities going forward in the second half but didn’t have as much joy in the first.

Charlie Savage – 5.5 – Was overrun in the first half, receiving no support from Hannibal or Shoretire, leading to no control in the midfield. Was better in the second as he found more time on the ball and could spray his signature passes around.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – A strong second half as he worked his way into the match with a goal and several incisive passes. Was completely anonymous in the first half though.

Hannibal Mejbri – 6 – A disaster of a first half where he held onto the ball too long and ran into trouble too often. Improved in the second half with some better decision making and grabbed an assist. Continues to struggle with his temperament though as he picked up his customary booking and additional warnings from the referee for his dissent.

Noam Emeran – 6 – Was one of the few to create anything in the first half and caused troubles down the right with his pace and dribbling. Was lacking the final products at the end though.

D’Mani Mellor – 5 – Outside of one shot, he struggled to get involved.

Alejandro Garnacho – 5.5 – Did well when on the ball with some good crosses and dribbles to open space but couldn’t force his way into the game.

Substitutes

Dan Gore – 7 – Made a strong impact off the bench hitting the crossbar and causing trouble with a glancing header across goal.