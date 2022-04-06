BBC: Manchester United feel Erik ten Hag suits their structure more than Mauricio Pochettino



Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

As reported earlier, United are finally set to land the fan-favourite manager as the permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The deal is not official yet, and it might be a while before the club announcement out of respect for Ajax.

The BBC has now claimed that United felt that the Dutchman would be a better fit for the job as compared to Mauricio Pochettino with the current structure in place.

With John Murtough as Director Of Football, Darren Fletcher as Technical Director and Ralf Rangnick as an advisor, the club seem to be moving towards a more modernised system- something that will suit Ten Hag.

In Ajax, he was working in one of the most organised structures in world football.

Despite United’s recent changes, it will be difficult for the 52year old to adapt to proceedings here.

United looked at other options including Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui but all of them were committed to their respective coaching duties.

BBC also report that Ten Hag is likely to bring in an ex-United player or coach as part of his coaching staff.

Solskjaer’s staff including Mike Phelan are expected to leave the club.

It will be fascinating to see what changes Ten Hag makes in his first season concerning recruitment.

United must give him full control to implement his philosophy and identity on the pitch.