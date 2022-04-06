Manchester United set to finalise appointing Erik ten Hag as manager



Manchester United are set to finalise bringing Erik ten Hag to the club as the next permanent manager.

Since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival, it has been a difficult couple of months for the squad and the interim manager himself.

The dressing room’s morale has been lower than it has been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and many fans want the new season to start already.

According to the ESPN, Man United are set to end this difficult couple of months and finally approach Ten Hag to be the next manager.

A cheap release clause of around £1.7m is all that United need to send to Ajax for the arrival of the manager in Manchester.

The 52-year-old was one of the first candidates to be interviewed for the post of permanent manager.

Paris Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui have all been rumoured to be part of the process.

Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann had minor interest from United as well but they are currently unavailable.

Football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher have been in charge of this process with it set to be ending soon.

The Peoples Person recently reported that someone with United experience will be the assistant manager such as Robin van Persie or Steve McClaren.

However, the outlet reports that Rene Meulensteen is one candidate being considered to replace Mike Phelan.

The recruitment departing will also present Ten Hag with a shortlist of players for different positions that need to be filled for the new season.

