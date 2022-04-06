Marcus Rashford: Manchester United winger is not happy with life under Ralf Rangnick



Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is said to be unhappy with his playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

The German was appointed as interim manager to stabilise the ship after the horrendous few months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the first few games, there were glimpses of improvement which slowly died down.

United are now out of the Champions League, FA Cup and a potential top-four race.

In all this chaos, Rashford has come under maximum scrutiny for his under-par performances.

He is no longer brave enough to take on a man and has somehow lost his explosive pace.

The Englishman does not track back without the ball and often seems uninterested in most games.

In his post-match press conference for the game against Leicester City, Rangnick was asked about Rashford not starting despite all strikers being unavailable for selection.

He replied: “Marcus, it’s no secret that he is not having his best time right now, it has to do with rhythm and confidence as well, yeah.”

“Again, it’s our job to help him to get this confidence back and that is why I decided to bring him on.”

“In the end, he has to [lift] himself obviously, but the only thing we can do is speak to him regularly and tell him what we expect from him and what he should do. The rest has to be done by himself.”

“There are quite a few examples this season of players, some of them are still here with us and one or two of them are no longer here, have shown that it is possible to develop within a couple of weeks a level of confidence where you can be a different player again.”

“We all know that Marcus can play better but, again, in the end, he has to take the steps himself.”

According to Graeme Bailey (90 min), the 24 year old is unhappy with the lack of game time under Rangnick and is considering his options elsewhere.

Newcastle United are said to be one of the clubs interested in his signature, but it will all depend on United’s new manager.