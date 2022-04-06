Steve McClaren could return as assistant manager at Manchester United



Steve McClaren could return to Manchester United as the assistant manager if Erik ten Hag becomes the next permanent manager.

Known to some as a manager within the Championship, the English manager was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson from 1999 until 2001.

It was a successful time for the assistant manager who saw the club succeed during his first season winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, securing a treble.

For many Man United fans, this could be seen as a surprising move for the 60-year-old manager who has recently spent a bit of time out of management.

In most recent seasons, he has been a technical director and advisor at Derby County.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Robin van Persie could join the club as an assistant manager instead.

According to The Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to return to United as Ten Hag’s No.2 if he was appointed manager.

The former United assistant manager has worked with the Dutch manager previously.

Ten Hag was assistant manager to McClaren’s Twente back in 2012 but the pair could see the roles reversed if successfully appointed in the summer.

United are still considering their options for a manager with a clear indication that it is either Ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino who will arrive at the club this summer.

It is fully expected that the next permanent manager will be appointed during the final weeks of the Premier League season.

United fans will be hoping for a strong backroom staff team going forwards with plenty of experience and some new faces to help return the club to its former glory.

