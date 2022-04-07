Harry Kane: Manchester United target Tottenham Hotspur striker as part of huge summer spending spree



Manchester United are closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag as permanent manager.

According to The Telegraph, United are prepared to spend big this summer, in order to help Ten Hag rebuild this side.

This would also apply if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Many believe that this current squad is not capable of playing the style of football that the Dutchman wants to implement.

The Ajax boss is known for his possession-based attacking style which requires an abundance of technical players who are confident on the ball.

Barring Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, the rest of the players are not very comfortable keeping the ball – something Ten Hag will need to change in training.

United are looking at Harry Kane and West Ham’s Declan Rice as possible targets this summer.

Both are valued highly by their respective clubs and will be difficult to get.

United however are looking to provide Ten Hag will all the resources to succeed in his first season, and are expected to give him a sizeable transfer budget to operate with.

Club sources have said that the list of potential transfer targets has already been discussed with Ten Hag.

It is to be seen whether Ten Hag wants to spend money on big names like Kane.

He might have a completely different list of players, and United must allow him to bring in whoever he wants.