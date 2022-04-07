Manchester United to appoint a Deputy Director Of Football



Manchester United are all set to make Erik ten Hag their permanent manager next season.

United underwent a thorough process to appoint their next coach, including detailed research and two rounds of interviews with multiple candidates.

Some of the names on United’s shortlist were Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui.

The process is said to be coming towards an end, with the club hierarchy deciding on Ten Hag as their permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Interim Ralf Rangnick is said to be an admirer of Ten Hag and has personally recommended him to the club.

Once the managerial appointment is confirmed, the club will move on to decide on Rangnick’s role.

United fans are eager to see Rangnick at the helm of United’s rebuild and want him to have a bigger role in the day to day workings of Man Utd.

According to The Telegraph, United are looking to appoint a Deputy Director of Football to help proceedings alongside John Murtough.

The three candidates include the current Head of elite performance at the Premier League Andy O’ Boyle.

United are expected to make a decision within the next fortnight.

O’ Boyle spent almost six years at Liverpool before leaving in2015 with the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

This seems like an excellent step towards the modernisation of the club.