Manchester United working on deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United



Manchester United are working hard on a deal to bring Leeds United defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips to the club this summer transfer window.

As the season draws to a close, the priority now is to figure out what position needs to be filled before the next campaign gets underway.

Nemanja Matic is currently the only defensive midfielder in the first team but James Garner is fully expected to compete next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have already prioritised signing a midfielder this summer.

This comes after declining to sign a defensive target last summer.

Phillips has been rather impressive since Leeds returned to the Premier League from the Championship almost two seasons ago.

He has grabbed the attention of the United board and could well be on his way to the club this summer.

Other targets for that particular role include Declan Rice who has a price tag of around £150m and Ruben Neves who looks likely to sign a new contract at Wolves.

This season has seen most of their targets from last summer turn into more attacking midfielders but Phillips continues to impress in a deeper role.

Ralf Rangnick recently spoke about United’s need to sign more physical players and the Englishman will fit this philosophy.

If the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, the transfer budget could be significantly decreased.

This will impact the cost of any future signings and could potentially shift the top targets completely.

Phillips showed his quality during the European Championships for England where he started all seven matches.

