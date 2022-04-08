Ralf Rangnick press conference: Raphael Varane out in crucial Premier League clash v Everton



Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane is ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Everton with an injury.

In his pre-match press conference for the game against Everton, Ralf Rangnick spoke about injury updates regarding certain players.

He said: “Cristiano is back again. Luke [Shaw] is still injured — Cavani is still injured, Varane is still injured and the same is true with McTominay I’m afraid.”

“Luke [Shaw] is still injured — he’s having problems with his leg where he had the operation back in 2015.”

“The doctor told me they decided to remove the metal things in his leg, there are two bolts that need to be removed and this will happen tomorrow.”

Rangnick spoke about the importance of tomorrow’s game and explained United’s chances of getting Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Everton are in a relegation dog fight and United will need to be at their best to get a result in front of a packed Goodison Park.

“For tomorrow, it’s definitely the most important part.”

“Character, energy and commitment, winning the game in the atmosphere that will be probably pretty similar to the one at Leeds.”

“We’re all aware of the importance of the game for both sides.”

“For me, game plan and tactics is one thing for tomorrow, but probably the most important thing is mentality and attitude.”