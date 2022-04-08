Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United legend highlights future plan for club under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his club to not make mistakes of the past.

United are closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag as permanent manager.

Fans have shown their excitement over social media, and many believe that the club is finally moving in the right direction.

Reports also stated that Ten Hag would want a complete structural change and would want the freedom to implement his ideas into the squad.

Ferdinand backs this claim and wants his former club to trust in their new coach.

He says: “Manchester United are obviously now looking for a new manager, and hopefully things (at the club) will change.”

Ferdinand feels that United should emulate Arsenal’s process under Mikel Arteta.

“If you look at Arsenal, they have found the manager, they trust in him and they have allowed him to do some things where a lot of people have probably doubted it.”

“(Such as) with the (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang situation, where people thought he’s a big player and you have to keep him.”

“But now Arteta has done what he wanted and Arsenal are on a good run at the moment.”

“You have to trust in the manager and trust in the process and fingers crossed Man United will do that.”

“At the end of the day, when you are a professional you have to apply yourself right every single day and the culture, with the environment that you are in, has to be structured and put together for you to be the best you can be as an individual.”

“But in our sport, as a collective as well. Up until over the last few years Man United has not been set up like that.”