Six players can leave Manchester United this summer but unhappy stars must stay

Manchester United have six players that can leave the club this summer but some of the unhappy stars are being forced to stay.

Erik ten Hag is expected to be announced as the new manager of the club once the club find an agreement with Ajax.

With any new manager, comes a clean slate for every player but after the recent managerial changes, some of the players have lost faith in the project.

According to the Mirror, unhappy Man United players who want to leave this summer have been told they cannot go unless they’re out of contract.

This includes players like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Lee Grant who are all expected to leave once their contract has expired.

However, the players who still have a contract but want to leave include Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

The outlet reports that outgoings are still possible but only if new signings have been made.

Players will not be leaving towards the end of the transfer window with the hope United could see an early finish to the transfer window.

With it looking unlikely that the club will play in the Champions League next season, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is also currently unknown.

Ten Hag already has plenty of targets in mind including £70million Ajax rated defender Jurrien Timber.

A new striker and a midfielder is also considered a key area that needs filling for this summer’s transfer window.

United fans will be looking forward to seeing the club clear out some of the players who don’t want to be here and will be looking forward to seeing new additions to the first team.

