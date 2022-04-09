Manchester United Women International round-up: Ella Toone scores hat trick

After narrowly coming away with the victory last weekend against Brighton, several Reds headed out on international duty for the World Cup qualifiers.

England won 10-0 in North Macedonia with Ella Toone scoring a hat trick of goals whilst Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo came on as subs.

It was Toone’s second hat trick for the Lionesses, as she seems to be in fine form both at the club level and on the international stage.

Mary Earps found herself on the bench this time with Sarina Wiegman choosing to give some minutes to Hannah Hampton who had very little to do in the 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands beat Cyprus 12-0 and United midfielder, Jackie Groenen got three assists in that huge win.

Maria Thorisdottir and Vilde Boe Risa were both instrumental in Norway’s 5-1 victory over Kosovo with Boe Risa also getting an assist as snow fell.

The Welsh squad featured a trio of Reds, Hayley Ladd, Carrie Jones and Chloe Williams but unfortunately, they couldn’t beat France losing 2-1 in their qualifier.

Spain played a friendly against Brazil which they drew 1-1 with Ona Batlle selected as part of that squad. They will face Scotland on Tuesday in the World Cup qualifying and Batlle May come up against fellow Red Martha Thomas at Hampden Park.

Norway, England and Wales will all be in action on Tuesday looking to solidify their chances of qualification whilst the Netherlands will face South Africa in a friendly at home.

The Reds will return home in time to face Aston Villa away on the 24th of April as we get into the business end of the WSL.

United’s Champions League qualification hopes are still alive but it would require them to get results in their remaining three games.

The Reds have one home game left when they face West Ham at Leigh Sports Village on May 1st.