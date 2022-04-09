Match report: Everton 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United have dropped points once again in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 on the road to relegation battling Everton.

United started off well with Marcus Ashford keen to prove himself and his first chance came following a Bruno Fernandes free-kick. It came out to Rashford just outside the area who fired it towards goal but Pickford made a great save.

Rashford had a chance again, getting in behind the defenders he got a clean header towards the bottom corner, it bounced just in front of Pickford but he got down low to push it out.

Though they were good going forward, United needed to tidy up their passing.

Despite all of United’s chances, it was Everton who made the breakthrough, Anthony Gordon’s shot was deflected in by Harry Maguire who is having an abysmal season.

United tried to respond with Ronaldo making a good run on the left but his subsequent shot was blocked.

At the other end, Lindelof left a ball that bounced kindly into the path of Richarlison who took a shot that was fantastically tipped over the bar by De Gea to keep the score at 1-0. It was a goalkeeping masterclass at both ends.

United had work to do in the second half to turn this around. It wasn’t a bad performance but they needed to capitalise on their chances.

The first clear chance after the restart came for Rashford. With Pickford in no man’s land, Rashford was running onto a glorious ball but he failed to connect with it and it bounced wide.

Everton meanwhile, were playing confidently. When United were on the attack the Toffees defended resolutely – there looked to be no way through for the Reds.

Crunching tackles were coming in from both sides, Pogba was shown a yellow for a foul on Gordon whilst Gordon was shown a yellow moments later for his foul on Sancho.

United kept knocking on the door though and Wan Bissaka found himself six yards from the goal when a cross floated into him. However, Everton players were queuing up to make the block.

At the death, Ronaldo had a wonderful chance, smashing it goalwards from inside the box but Pickford was there again.

It was a result that hammered the nail in the coffin of Manchester United’s hopes for Champions League football next year.

Team: de Gea, Telles, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Fred (Pogba 36), Matic (Mata 64), Ronaldo, Rashford (Elanga 64), Fernandes, Sancho, Lindelof