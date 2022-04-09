Player ratings: Everton 1-0 Man United – David de Gea bright but the rest aren’t interested



Manchester United continues their woeful form as they lost 1-0 to Everton. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David De Gea 7/10 – Couldn’t save the deflected goal but made another wonderful save once again. Dave is one of the only players who seem to be playing for the badge this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7/10 – Bright spells throughout the match, didn’t put a foot wrong until later on in the match when the rest of the players gave up completely. He was successful in all of his dribbles during the first half. (2/2)

Victor Lindelof 6/10 – Average performance from Lindelof who was filling in for the injured Raphael Varane.

Harry Maguire 4/10 – Maybe a bit harsh because he certainly wasn’t at fault for the goal however he started woefully. Maguire couldn’t even pass sideways during the opening first minutes without failure. A disastrous performance from the captain to say the least.

Alex Telles 6/10 – Average performance. Lucky to not get a worse rating from us today considering his crossing ability was off by a country mile today.

Fred 5/10 – Withdrawn during the first half due to injury. A contrast in performance from the match vs. Leicester.

Nemanja Matic 6/10 – Average performance from Matic, arguably at fault for the goal conceded however he did show some control in the midfield before that.

Jadon Sancho 5/10 – Wasn’t a pleasing performance.

Marcus Rashford 6/10 – A good start from the Englishman who would’ve earnt a higher rating had he kept it up the second half. Withdrawn just before the 65th minute.

Bruno Fernandes 6/10 – Average performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5/10 – Not a good performance at all from Ronaldo. Expected much more.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 6/10 – Average performance even after coming on in the first half for Fred. Ended the match playing in a makeshift midfield.

Anthony Elanga 6/10 – Didn’t get into the game

Juan Mata 6/10 – Didn’t get into the game.

