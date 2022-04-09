Player ratings: Manchester United u23s 1-0 Chelsea u23s

Manchester United’s u23s secured a deserved 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 7.5 – Only forced into making two saves but was comfortable in dealing with them and did well to command his box.

Charlie Wellens – 8 – Very threatening down the right wing with constant runs and overlaps which Chelsea couldn’t keep up with. Also played several good passes from deep and wasn’t troubled defensively.

Will Fish – 8.5 – Was a rock at the back whether he was sweeping up at the back or stepping out into midfield. Strong aerially and composed with the ball at his feet.

Bjorn Hardley – 8 – A solid display in the centre of the three and didn’t give Chelsea anything to work with.

Martin Svidersky – 8 – Was troubled at times with the pace of Chelsea’s wingers but his determination and focus allowed him to make up for it and he made some vital tackles. Overall it was a very good performance in an unfamiliar role at the back.

Alvaro Fernandez – 8.5 – Bombed up and down the wing all night creating a litany of attacks that deserved to be finished by the forwards. Did well defensively and was exceptional at playing out of danger and launching quick counterattacks from the back.

Shola Shoretire – 8 – Played in an unfamiliar role as a deeper midfielder and looked at home. Kept it quite simple and looked to keep the ball moving while joining in with attacks. Earned the praises of Neil Wood for his discipline.

Zidane Iqbal – 8 – Played a big part in controlling the match and did well in and out of possession.

Noam Emeran – 7 – Found space on the right wing well in the first half but couldn’t find the finishing touch in the final third and eventually drifted out of the match.

Alejandro Garnacho – 7.5 – Got his name on the score sheet again and ran at the Chelsea backline all night. But could have displayed better decision making as Chelsea left big gaps open in the first half on several occasions which could have been taken advantage of with some quick passes but too often he looked to slow it down and dribble.

D’Mani Mellor – 8.5 – Another pressing masterclass as his relentless chasing and closing down led to his assist for Garnacho’s goal.

Substitutes

Connor Stanley – N/A – Not enough time to make an impact.

Dan Gore – N/A – Not enough time to make an impact.