Ralf Rangnick sends clear message to Manchester United board about squad rebuild



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has sent out a clear message to the Board regarding a squad rebuild in the summer.

In his pre-match press conference for the Premier League clash against Everton, Rangnick said that he has already spoken with the United hierarchy about what he thinks the club should do in the summer.

He stated: “I spoke regularly with board members and they know what I think needs to happen in the summer.”

“If he [the next manager] is interested and willing to speak about that and interested in my opinion I will see what happens.”

“I have already done this [given his thoughts on the squad], not to any managers, but inside the club.”

“I have told them how I see the current squad and what needs to happen in my opinion.”

“The squad needs to be rebuilt in the summer, it is clear, but it doesn’t make sense to speak about that right now.”

It is quite refreshing to see Rangnick being blunt and not shying away from answering these questions.

He was also asked about Donny Van de Beek‘s future and whether he could revive his career at United after a disappointing loan spell at Everton.

“Why not? But it also depends on the new manager and the way he wants to play and for Donny that is what he told me in conversations we had together.”

“I will not be the manager next season, it depends on how [the next manager] wants to play. Do you want to play more possession-based? Counter-pressing? Pressing? It depends on that.”

Van de Beek played a crucial role in Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side and was instrumental in their stellar 2018-19 campaign.

If the 52 year does indeed become the new manager at United, Van de Beek will likely be brought back into the side.