Academy Match Report: Stoke City u18s 2-3 Manchester United u18s

While the first team was in action yesterday, Manchester United u18s were also away to Stoke City.

The side saw three changes from last week’s draw against Sunderland with Radek Vitek, Rhys Bennett and Joe Hugill coming into the starting XI.

Stoke would take an early lead in the 10th minute after getting to the byline on the right side and cutting back, Rhys Bennett blocked the first attempt but was unlucky on the follow up as Nathan Lowe’s shot deflected off the defender and into the net.

Moments later Dan Gore burst through midfield and slid Manni Norkett in behind Stoke’s backline but the forward’s cross was just out of reach of the supporting Hugill.

In the 16th minute, a free kick at the edge of the box for Stoke was blocked out for a corner.

On the resulting corner, a high ball to the back post found a towering David Okagbue to nod home and double Stoke’s lead.

United pulled one back in the 35th as Ethan Ennis’ cross bounced in the area and Hugill stuck a foot out to pop the ball over the Stoke keeper and into the net.

There was almost an equaliser just before the break when Sam Murray’s corner was flicked on by Marc Jurado and bobbled around the congested area before Sonny Aljofree poked an effort at goal but couldn’t generate enough power to beat the keeper.

The second half continued with United chasing the equaliser and they found the mark in the 60th minute through Ennis.

A delicately chipped ball into the box from Jurado was knocked down by Hugill who showed the awareness to find Ennis to slot in from six yards out.

A mistake from Maxi Oyedele almost allowed Stoke to immediately retake the lead but a great double save from Vitek was there to deny it.

Oyedele would make up for the mistake as he would grab the winner late into injury time.

A perfectly sliced diagonal ball from Sam Mather deep in midfield found Oyedele creeping into the box to head over the keeper and seal the victory for United.

Coach Paul McShane was full of praise after the match for the quality on show by the players but was also keen to single out their efforts saying “I think the spirit is the big one to take out of today, to go two-nil down and to keep at it, to not drop heads, is a big thing for us.”

United: Vitek, Pye, Aljofree, Bennett, Jurado, Oyedele, Gore (Murray 32), Mather, Hugill, Ennis (McNeill 64), Norkett (Forson 64)

Unused subs: Hanbury