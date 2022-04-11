Manchester United must follow Erik ten Hag’s demands for him to become the next manager



RB Leipzig are ready to fight for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United stalls over the manager’s demands.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the German club are trying to hijack Man United’s managerial pursuit of Ten Hag.

It remains likely that the Dutch manager will be at the club this summer.

However, some clubs are beginning to test the water and see if they can bring the highly respected 52-year-old before United active the release clause.

The Ajax head coach remains to be the preferred choice at the club after a series of official meetings with officials.

The Times recently published an article exploring the list of demands Ten Hag has presented.

United will have to agree to these terms or they could face losing the manager to a rival club.

It is believed that the Dutchman wants to have a say in player recruitment such as players incoming to the club and outgoing to the club.

It is thought that after a dull season this time around, the squad needs a considerable amount of change to succeed going forwards.

Ten Hag would also like to bring several new coaches to refresh the backroom team with him.

This includes his current assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, former Twente manager Steve McClaren and former United striker Robin van Persie.

The list of demands is something many fans will want the club officials to agree with considering how many want to see him at the club next season.

However, in recent seasons, they have been quite stubborn with their former managers and it has caused a lot of anger behind the scenes.

United fans must wait and hope that an official announcement for Ten Hag comes in the upcoming weeks.

