RB Leipzig could hijack Manchester United’s move for Erik ten Hag



Manchester United could be in danger of missing out on their prime managerial target.

According to The Telegraph, RB Leipzig could hijack United’s perusal of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman remains the favourite to take the helm at Old Trafford, but there is growing interest from the Bundesliga club.

Leipzig are expected to stick to their new boss Domenico Tedesco, who was brought in after the sacking f Jesse Marsch in December.

Patrick Berger (SPORT1) called the Leipzig rumours ‘nonsense.’

RB Leipzig to hijack Man United’s potential Erik ten Hag deal? Absolutely nonsense! The Dutch was a candidate @RBLeipzig in the past. Leipzig are totally satisfied with Domenico Tedesco. Ten Hag is still the top candidate to takeover #MUFC. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) April 10, 2022

He stated: “RB Leipzig to hijack Man United’s potential Erik ten Hag deal?”

“Absolutely nonsense! The Dutch was a candidate in the past.”

“Leipzig are totally satisfied with Domenico Tedesco.”

“Ten Hag is still the top candidate to takeover Man Utd.”

Jan Age Fjortoft too blatantly denied the rumours linking Ten Hag to Leipzig.

Ten Hag to RB Leipzig NOT TRUE! They are very happy with Tedesco.

Ten Hag was on the list BEFORE they signed Tedesco — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 10, 2022

United are said to be still in advanced discussions with Ten Hag’s camp and remains confident of landing their man.

Ten Hag wants to have control over incomings and outgoings if he is to implement his philosophy onto the club.

Telegraph also says that other reports claiming that the 52 year old wants full control over the club’s proceedings are completely false.

Ajax are reportedly miffed at the constant speculation surrounding their manager, especially when the season isn’t over and the club is in a title race.