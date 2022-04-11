Home » RB Leipzig could hijack Manchester United’s move for Erik ten Hag

RB Leipzig could hijack Manchester United’s move for Erik ten Hag

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United could be in danger of missing out on their prime managerial target.

According to The Telegraph, RB Leipzig could hijack United’s perusal of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman remains the favourite to take the helm at Old Trafford, but there is growing interest from the Bundesliga club.

Leipzig are expected to stick to their new boss Domenico Tedesco, who was brought in after the sacking f Jesse Marsch in December.

Patrick Berger (SPORT1) called the Leipzig rumours ‘nonsense.’

He stated: “RB Leipzig to hijack Man United’s potential Erik ten Hag deal?”

“Absolutely nonsense! The Dutch was a candidate in the past.”

“Leipzig are totally satisfied with Domenico Tedesco.”

“Ten Hag is still the top candidate to takeover Man Utd.”

Jan Age Fjortoft too blatantly denied the rumours linking Ten Hag to Leipzig.

United are said to be still in advanced discussions with Ten Hag’s camp and remains confident of landing their man.

Ten Hag wants to have control over incomings and outgoings if he is to implement his philosophy onto the club.

Telegraph also says that other reports claiming that the 52 year old wants full control over the club’s proceedings are completely false.

Ajax are reportedly miffed at the constant speculation surrounding their manager, especially when the season isn’t over and the club is in a title race.

 

 

 

Latest Top Stories...

Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 1-0 Chelsea...

Ralf Rangnick sends clear message to Manchester United...

Ralf Rangnick press conference: Raphael Varane out in...

Six players can leave Manchester United this summer...

Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United legend highlights future plan...

Manchester United working on deal to sign Kalvin...