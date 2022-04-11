The Athletic: Erik ten Hag is close to making final decision about Manchester United job



Manchester United are closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their permanent manager.

According to David Ornstein ( The Athletic), the 52 year old is now very close to deciding whether to accept United’s proposal.

Ten Hag emerged as United’s preferred managerial candidate after a detailed round of research and interviews.

The Dutchman is currently leading an Eredivisie title charge at Ajax, who sit four points clear of second-placed team PSV Eindhoven.

Ornstein claims that Man Ud are waiting on Ten Hag’s final decision, which could include renewing his deal at Ajax.

The Dutchman wants certain assurances from United, including his role and control over transfers.

United and Ajax share a strong relationship, and the decision will likely be made sooner rather than later.

If talks are positive between the two parties, then the deal could be announced after the KNVB Cup final on April 17.

Ten Hag would probably be the most exciting managerial appointment post Sir Alex Ferguson.

His style of football, philosophy and principles fit in well with the ethos of the club.

It is imperative for United to get this deal over the line as soon as possible.

The club need to focus their attention on the upcoming transfer window, which could see the biggest squad exodus in United’s history.