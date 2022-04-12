Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from Manchester United



Manchester United target Erling Haaland has dismissed interest from the club amid a possible transfer this summer.

For a couple of seasons now, it has been clear that the Norweigan striker has been a favourite among the fans and club officials.

However, without Champions League qualification it has now become close to impossible to secure the highly-rated striker.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a huge fan of Haaland after contacting him before his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Since then, interest has only grown as the world watched a prolific footballer turn into a world-class player.

According to ESPN, Haaland has dismissed interest because he doesn’t feel Man United can not match his ambitions.

Manchester City and Real Madrid currently lead the race for the in-demand striker but a decision will not be made until the end of the season.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Spanish club had pulled out of a potential transfer.

The clubs that are interested in the 21-year-old are all top of their domestic leagues and are still in European football.

United are struggling to qualify for European football and are already out of the continental league.

Haaland is very keen on continuing his development as a footballer at his next club but that will not be with the United squad.

This comes after the breakthrough of Erik ten Hag’s expected arrival.

United fans will be hoping that a striker can still be found this summer after the departure of Edinson Cavani and the uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo.

