Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag for permanent manager role



Manchester United have agreed to a deal in principle with Erik ten Hag to become the new permanent manager.

According to The Athletic, United have reached a verbal agreement with the Dutchman to join on a four-year deal.

United still have to negotiate with Ajax but are expected to get the deal over the line.

The two clubs share a good relationship which will make things much smoother.

Ten Hag’s coaching staff too is soon set to be finalised.

United have been conducting detailed research on their next manager since the beginning of March and seems to have finally come to a definite conclusion.

Ten Hag’s Ajax side is currently sitting top of the Eredivisie table and are set to play the KNVB Cup final this Sunday.

An official announcement might have to wait as United will not want to disrupt Ajax’s current campaign.

Man Utd fans will be over the moon with this appointment.

Ten Hag is one of the most exciting coaches in the world and is ready to take the next step in his career.

One of the most refreshing aspects of this deal is the fact that the 52 year wants control over the club’s transfer activity and is determined to rebuild Man Utd in his way.

This looks like the beginning of a new era at Old Trafford!