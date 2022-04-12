Manchester United to prioritise signing a striker and midfielder this summer



Manchester United have begun planning recruitment for the upcoming transfer window.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plattenburg, the Red Devils are looking at a striker as their main transfer target.

The other position United want to strengthen is the midfield, with the club specifically looking at players of the profile of Nemanja Matic.

He states: “Main target is a new striker next to Ronaldo.”

“The club is also looking for a central midfielder. The new one is said to have a similar physique and size as Matic. Haidara from Leipzig is no topic. Too small.”

The club are still awaiting Erik ten Hag’s final decision regarding the managerial job.

The Dutchman is said to be the favourite to take over at Old Trafford but wants certain assurances before accepting United’s proposal.

He wants control over transfer incoming and outgoings to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

If and when Ten Hag does become Man Utd manager he will be looking to address the striker situation and might want a player to partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have been linked with SL Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

The 22 year old is one of the most exciting young strikers across Europe and has attracted interest from other top clubs like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

For a reported fee of £80 million, he won’t be cheap but could turn out to be United’s number nine for years to come.