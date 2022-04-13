Erik ten Hag highlights key assurances before taking Manchester United job



Erik ten Hag is all set to be Manchester United’s new permanent manager.

As reported yesterday, the Dutchman has verbally agreed to take over at Old Trafford on a four-year deal.

United are said to have fought off interest from RB Leipzig and have convinced the Dutchman to join.

He was reportedly chosen as the preferred candidate weeks ago and was later approved by Chairman Joel Glazer and Chief Executive Richard Arnold.

The Times now claim that Ten Hag wants certain assurances regarding transfer decisions in the club.

Over the past few years, Man Utd have spent recklessly and wasted tons of money on players that don’t fit the system or are simply not good enough.

The 52 year old will be looking to change that and implement his own philosophy at United.

He wants to bring his current assistant Mitchell van der Gaag with him to United.

Other names mentioned are Robin van Persie and Steve McClaren, who both could be valuable additions to his coaching staff.

After Ajax’s win over Sparta Rotterdam, Ten Hag was asked about being linked with the United job.

He replied: “We are busy with training and with the matches.”

“That way you keep the focus on it.”

“I want to talk about the game and not about other things and whether or not I’ve had conversations. I won’t comment on rumours.”

The official announcement is expected to take place anytime after the KNVB Cup final on Sunday.