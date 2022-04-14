Manchester United lay down transfer plans for the summer window



Manchester United have identified key areas to target this summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, United will be looking at a striker, two midfielders and a right winger and have already informed the agents.

With Erik ten Hag set to become permanent manager, United will need a complete squad overhaul in the summer.

Ralf Rangnick has previously mentioned the need for United to go for naturally physical players.

After the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, he said:

‘It also has to be a little bit in the DNA of a player.”

“It is difficult to change a technically great player into a physical, aggressive player and we have a lot of technical players.”

“On a day when our game is fluid and we are in our rhythm we have shown in the past we can outplay other teams but today was difficult.”

“Leicester were aggressive and physical in many parts of the game, we had problems with them. It is difficult to change.”

“I do not think it is to do with mindset, it is to do with the DNA of players.”

Keeping that in mind United could look at a bunch of players to fit that profile.

Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with United, with the club keeping tabs on his situation.

In midfield, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Yves Bissouma and Aurelien Tchouameni are the names being mentioned in the media.

Anthony is another exciting young winger linked to United. Ten Hag is a keen admirer of the Brazilian and often starts him in his current Ajax team.

It will be difficult to get all the necessary targets, but United must try their level best to fill all the weaknesses in the squad.