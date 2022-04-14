Manchester United’s transfer budget to be reduced to £20 million if they fail to qualify for the Champions League



Manchester United could be dealt a huge blow if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils’ transfer budget could be reduced to a mere £20 million.

This could prove to be catastrophic, especially in a summer a massive overhaul is required.

Plenty of players are expected to leave the club and the club will need viable replacements.

Moreover, the arrival of Erik ten Hag means he will require a certain calibre of player in the transfer market.

Failure to get him his preferred targets would set United back another season.

On a positive note, Man Utd do tend to spend more when they are out of the Champions League.

In the 2016 summer, the club signed high-profile names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first transfer window saw United splurging £145 million on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Fans will be hoping that the new manager gets the same level of backing as his predecessors no matter the competition United find themselves in.

Man Utd currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League – six points of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Ralf Rangnick will be trying his best to get a tune out of this side to make a last push for Champions League qualification.