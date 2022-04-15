Manchester United will not make transfers until Erik ten Hag has officially signed on as manager



Manchester United will wait until Erik ten Hag has been appointed as manager before advancing on any future transfers.

It is fully expected that the squad will undergo a clear-out and will be refreshed under the new manager.

Many of the fringe players remain unhappy and want to leave the club in the upcoming months.

According to the Manchester Evening News, despite multiple scouting missions, negotiations will not advance until the Dutch manager has finally been appointed.

It is expected that an announcement will take place after this weekend’s KNVB Cup final.

Man United are currently in the market for multiple players as they look to finally find players for key positions that need filling.

Defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been touted around as a possible transfer target in recent weeks.

Forward Christopher Nkunku has also been heavily linked to the club after impressing for RB Leipzig this season.

Negotiations will not advance for the next couple of weeks while the club speak to Ajax about transferring their manager to United.

A full-back, centre-back and a backup goalkeeper could also be filled this summer with Ten Hag coming in.

The outlet reports that the incoming United manager will still have the option to veto transfer targets.

The club finalised transfer targets in January with Matt Judge starting to negotiate.

Football director John Murtough has also been busy with transfers but in recent weeks has been focused on interviewing the next manager alongside Darren Fletcher.

United fans will be looking forward to the summer and will be hoping for plenty of incomings and outgoings.

