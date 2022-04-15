Nemanja Matic to leave Manchester United this summer



Nemanja Matic is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to Jonathan Shrager, as it stands, the Serbian midfielder will be one of the departures from Old Trafford.

Matic was signed from Chelsea for around £40 million in the summer of 2017.

Former manager Jose Mourinho was a keen admirer of the player and was confident of him being part of a successful United team.

Sadly for Matic, things haven’t quite worked out and his treatment after Mourinho’s sacking has been nothing short of disrespectful.

United are bereft of options in midfield and Matic is the only natural defensive midfielder at the club.

Despite this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has persisted in playing the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay for their energy and tenacity, often compromising quality on the ball.

This has led to United struggling in possession, with the inability of the midfielders to dictate tempo from midfield.

Matic has always been secure on the ball and his line-breaking passes automatically set up dangerous attacks for the forward players.

On the flip side, over the past two seasons, the Serbian has struggled to finish the entire 90 minutes and is often substituted quite early in the game.

His lack of agility sometimes results in him losing his man, or him getting outrun by a younger tenacious midfielder.

The club have decided that it is time to move on.

It is imperative for United to find a viable replacement for Matic, as it is one of the most important positions in the team.