Pau Torres: Manchester United interested in signing Villarreal centre back



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal CF centre back Pau Torres this summer.

According to sports writer Alex Turk (BBC), there have been growing murmurs about United’s admiration for the Spanish defender, especially after his fantastic display in the Champions League.

VERY interesting growing murmurs about this handsome fella tonight… One to watch. Closely. 👀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/gJ7MNac7mi — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) April 14, 2022

On Twitter, Turk went on to state:

“VERY interesting growing murmurs about this handsome fella tonight… One to watch. Closely.”

From the look of things, nothing’s too close and it will likely be categorically denied until the season’s finished.”

“But plenty of folks at United preferred him over Varane and he’s 100% still being watched given the club’s inevitable pursuit of a CB this summer.”

If the story is true, then United will be looking at the perfect partner for Raphael Varane in defence.

The club have been on the lookout for a left-footed centre back before going for the Frenchman last summer.

Torres is having a stellar campaign with Villarreal who knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The 25 year old is good on the ball, and would solve United’s issue of building out from the back.

He would fit in well with Erik ten Hag’ possession based system.

Moreover, his physical profile would almost guarantee success in the Premier League.

United should be all over this signing, with him being an instant upgrade on Harry Maguire.