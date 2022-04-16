Ralf Rangnick press conference: Manchester United interim manager disappointed with the team’s lack of energy



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has questioned his side’s lack of energy in their defeat against Everton last week.

In his pre-match press conference for the game against Norwich City, Rangnick spoke about how his side is not competing physically with the best teams in the Premier League.

He stated: “We’re fully aware and I think we all agree that this is the league in Europe with the highest level of intensity and physicality.”

“That is why I was very disappointed about the game against Everton.”

“We were second best in all those relevant statistics.”

“This is just not acceptable, and this should not happen again anymore.”

“No matter against which team that we play, we are second best in all those relevant areas of the game.”

Rangnick will be disappointed with his side’s lack of intensity, especially since his philosophy is about pressing and quick transitions.

Scott McTominay and Fred are set to miss today’s clash due to injury, leaving United nothing to choose from in midfield.

Nemanja Matic becomes an automatic starter, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Despite a poor run of results, United must pick themselves up and aim for a strong finish to the season.

With seven games still left to play in the season, Arsenal and Tottenham could drop points and the Red Devils must capitalise to secure Champions League qualification.