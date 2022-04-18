Here we go: Fabrizio Romano confirms Erik ten Hag to Manchester United is a done deal



Manchester United are close to announcing Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is set to take over the English giants, with an official statement expected soon.

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause – announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. pic.twitter.com/byQvO8Pkn5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

The two parties are still negotiating the final terms of the contract.

Ten Hag will either sign a four-year deal up to 2026 or a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

The 52 year old had a few demands before taking over – mainly control over incomings and outgoings in the transfer market.

It is understood that the club have agreed to grant him full power in making transfer decisions to suit his style of play.

He does not want to repeat the same mistakes United have been committing since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag is still finalising his assistant manager, with Mitchell Van der Gaag the favourite for the position.

Steve McClaren is another name mentioned for this role.

The club look at him as an experienced coach to guide Ten Hag in his first stint in the Premier League.

United are in discussion with Ajax regarding Ten Hag’s release clause, which is said to be in the region of €2 million.

The official announcement won’t be made until after the game against Liverpool tomorrow night.