Liverpool v Manchester United team news: Raphael Varane set to miss crucial game due to injury



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the squad facing Liverpool tomorrow.

It’s not a good look for United, who are expected to miss Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Fred and Scott McTominay due to injury.

Rangnick’s side is bereft of options in midfield and will have to somehow make do with a new tactic tomorrow.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic look likely to start in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in an advanced role.

In his press conference, Rangnick stated: “He [Varane] was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches. With regard to the injured players, it’s the same situation.”

Bruno was involved in a car accident today but is likely to play tomorrow’s game.

“Yes, he was training with the team – obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington.”

“As far as I know, no one was injured. He was ok and he’ll be ok for tomorrow.”

The Man Utd squad’s mentality will be put to test tomorrow at a hostile Anfield.

The home side are locked in a relentless title race with Manchester City and United have a chance to put a dent in their hopes.

Rangnick spoke about the need to be more aggressive, especially against an opponent like Liverpool if his side want to come out with a result tomorrow.

“For sure, we need to be more compact, more aggressive, more on the front foot but still make sure we have all the players behind the ball.”

“Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance, then we have a chance to get three points. This will be our ambition and goal for tomorrow.”