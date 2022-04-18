Sergej Milinković-Savić could move to Manchester United as a Paul Pogba replacement



Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinković-Savić could move to the club depending on what happens with Paul Pogba.

For a couple of months, the future of the Serbian midfielder has been discussed with the possibility of a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Lazio star has been very impressive for his club and international team with many of the top European clubs constantly scouting him.

He has participated in a total of 42 games this season scoring nine and assisting in 10 goals during that process.

The midfielder prefers the central midfielder role but can also play a more attacking role suiting the flexibility within the current squad.

This is similar to how Pogba has operated throughout his spell for the Red Devils.

Man United are set to completely refresh their midfield with Nemanja Matic confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba is also out of contract but an exit isn’t official yet with a new deal a possibility.

The arrival of a number of midfielders during the upcoming transfer window seems inevitable and Milinković-Savić could be a perfect option.

According to Get Italian Football News, the Serbian international will become a vital target if Pogba leaves for another club.

The midfielder currently dreams of a move to Juventus but is being linked with other clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

The outlet reports that United are currently keeping tabs on the situation.

United fans will be hoping that a midfielder as talented as Sergej Milinković-Savić will join the club this summer.

