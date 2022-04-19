Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star set to miss Liverpool clash



Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s game tonight against Liverpool.

Last night we were made aware of the heartbreaking news regarding the passing away of his newborn son.

Ronaldo took to his social media with a statement from him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The club today confirmed that the Portuguese would not be playing the Liverpool match.

They stated on their official website: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.”

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Ralf Rangnick will now have to make do without an out and out striker for tonight’s clash.

With Edinson Cavani injured, Rangnick might look to play Marcus Rashford down the middle.

The Englishman has struggled to find any rhythm this season and has been replaced by youngster Anthony Elanga in the starting eleven.

Rangnick could help rediscover Rashford’s form by starting him up front alongside Jadon Sancho and Elanga.

Liverpool are expected to have the majority of the ball, but this front three has the capability of hurting the home side on the break.

Bruno Fernandes generally has great chemistry with Rashford on the pitch and his quick through balls could set Rashford in behind the Liverpool defence.

If the 24 year old does perform well, he could regain the trust and support of United fans who have been extremely critical of him throughout this campaign.