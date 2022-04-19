Match report: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United

Manchester United have suffered another embarrassing defeat against bitter rivals, Liverpool, as they lose 4-0 at Anfield.

The opening few minutes felt like pinball with both sets of players exhibiting scrappy passing but which side would pay the price first?

It was United who found themselves behind after just five minutes. The defence fell apart and Liverpool exploited that weakness with Mo Salah setting up Luis Diaz who tapped it past de Gea.

In the seventh minute of the game, both sets of fans stood in solidarity for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the passing of his newborn baby boy, it was a touch of class in a fixture that is so often hostile between the two sides.

United were on the ropes, they couldn’t pull themselves together and find a way back into the game as Liverpool dominated possession and attacks.

United’s misery was further compounded in the 22nd minute as Salah this time found the target. Though the pass from Mane was innovative, United once again put up no fight.

Phil Jones who made just his second appearance for The Reds this season made a couple of good clearances but he looked exhausted after half an hour as the rest of his teammates didn’t break a sweat.

A rare chance came for United as Marcus Rashford ran in behind Liverpool’s defence but he failed to control the long pass and it fell kindly for Alisson.

The second half got underway and the United fans tried to rally behind their team. The team responded with a more energetic display. Rashford put Alisson under pressure and forced a hasty clearance.

Sancho had made a difference, injecting pace and it was he who had the first shot on goal for United but it was easily saved by Alisson.

However, just as United were beginning to grow into the game, Sadio Mane made it three, burying a shot into the bottom corner.

In the closing ten minutes, Salah bagged himself another as he found himself through on goal.

It was a youngster and late substitute Mejbri who showed the most passion of the team as he made a few challenges and put Liverpool under pressure – the only bit of hope in United’s dismal performance.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones (Sancho 45), Pogba (Lingard 10), Rashford, Fernandes, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga (Mejbri 84)