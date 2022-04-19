Mohamed Salah reveals key reason why it was easy to play against Manchester United



Manchester United were once again embarrassed by Liverpool at Anfield, losing 4-0.

Mohamed Salah scored a brace, with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz netting the other two, in what was a dominant display by the home side.

United could not get hold of the ball in the first half, and their weaknesses were exposed by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

For the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, United looked half decent before conceding another sloppy goal.

Ralf Rangnick’s reaction to the third goal summed up his overall feeling, frustrating.

After the match, Salah was asked why his record against Man Utd was so good.

He replied: “They make our life easier in the midfield and the back.”

This is a damning assessment by a rival play and highlights just how poor United’s midfield is.

Time and time again United have been overrun in the centre of the park by teams inferior to them in quality.

Tonight’s midfield of Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes were completely destroyed by Liverpool’s midfield trio.

The amount of space left for Klopp’s side to exploit was embarrassing.

Thiago was colossal in the middle and controlled the entire game.

United have now been demolished both home and away this season by their biggest rivals.

It cannot get any worse for a United fan.