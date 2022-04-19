Ralf Rangnick wants a complete squad overhaul at Manchester United this summer



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is planning for a complete squad overhaul this summer.

Speaking to SkySports, Rangnick stated the importance of developing the team concerning the way the new manager wants to play football.

From day one, Rangnick has been very clear on the idea that every player United buys must fit well into the ethos of the manager.

For instance, Sadio Mane would not suit a team like Manchester City whose entire game relies on possession.

However, he fits in perfectly well at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

In the same way, Rangnick first wants to know how the new manager wants his team to play and United can then start planning accordingly.

According to him, the squad is lacking in many areas of the pitch.

He said: “It’s not enough to bring in three or four new players.”

“It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here [out of contract].”

“Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in all areas.”

“Of course, it’s important to know who will be the new manager, because to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how does he want to play.”

