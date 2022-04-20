Manchester United continues to target a centre-back this summer



Manchester United intend to target a new centre-back this summer as they look to refresh their options at the back.

It has been a difficult season for the defence this season as they’ve failed to keep clean sheets consistently.

This has been a problem dating back a couple of seasons now for Man United despite signing multiple options at the back.

Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been added to the list of defensive options in recent years but conceding goals is still a huge issue.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a new centre-back back is on the list of options for next season with United already contacting Antonio Rudiger’s representatives.

While a move to Manchester for the German is looking unlikely at this stage, it is good to see the club is exploring multiple options including a current Champions League champion.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are likely to exit the club at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast star was given a new contract last season with the expectation he would participate in more games.

However, this isn’t the case with the centre-back not featuring under Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell.

Before Varane was signed last summer, previous transfer target Pau Torres was touted around as a possible alternative.

This season, the Spanish international has been even more impressive helping Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The outlet concludes by mentioning that Axel Tuanzebe could also leave the club after two poor loan spells with Napoli and Aston Villa.

