Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 0-1 Burnley u18s

Manchester United’s first team were not the only side in action on Tuesday night as the u18s hosted Burnley at Moss Lane.

Getting a rare treat of playing in a stadium, it was the visitor’s who would test the goal first with an early shot from Lucas Wane that was saved by Eric Hanbury.

United looked to trouble with efforts from Sam Murray and Omari Forson in quick succession but neither could find the net.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute through an unbelievable long range effort from Dane McCullough to give Burnley the lead as his powerful strike found the bottom corner from 35 yards out.

United responded with a dangerous free kick from Sam Mather being tipped over the bar.

Ethan Ennis thought he had the equaliser when the ball fell to him six yards out but the winger struck wide.

The score remained 0-1 going into the second half and Burnley tested Hanbury early on again as he saved the effort from Joe Smyth-Ferguson.

Ennis was causing trouble again later on but had left his shooting boots at home striking wide again.

Burnley almost doubled their lead in the 67th minute through Kade Ratchford who found himself some space and snapped a shot off.

United fought until the dying seconds for the equaliser coming within inches as Forson struck the post with an audacious overhead kick before Manni Norkett was denied on the rebound by a fantastic save.

The ball was finally bundled into the net but it wouldn’t stand as a foul was committed on the Burnley keeper.

The defeat sees United’s u18s remain in fourth place with five matches left in the season.

United: Hanbury, Jurado, Bennett, Aljofree, Murray, Oyedele (Gore 70), Hansen-Aarøen, Forson, Mather, Hugill (McNeill 64), Ennis (Norkett 70)

Unused Subs: Polakowski, Pye