Noam Emeran set for contract renewal before European loan



Manchester United winger Noam Emeran is reportedly close to signing a contract extension and has already agreed terms according to the MEN.

The 19 year old joined Manchester United in 2019 from Amiens and has recently been playing for the u23s after returning from a lengthy injury.

Upon the extension of his deal, it is expected that Emeran will leave Old Trafford on loan with interest from clubs across Europe.

The MEN says he “is set to be rewarded with a new two-year deal, which will also include the option for an additional year as a reward for his steady development for the club at youth level.”

Having been training with the first team during the international break, it is believed that a loan move for first team football is the next step for the French winger.

French outlet Foot Mercato have reported that the youngster is garnering interest from German clubs Werder Bremen and Augsburg, as well as Nantes in his native France.

Having struggled with injuries throughout his three year spell at United so far, the winger has made 12 appearances this season for the u23s, notching a goal and two assists.

A rangy winger, his gangly legs lead to an unorthodox but effective dribbling style which can be likened to Yannick Bolasie in terms of style.

Turning 20 in September, a loan move is likely the best move for the youngster’s development, although despite the interest from Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs, a lower level move may be more wise in order to secure regular playing time which will be vital after his time lost with injuries.

The world of professional football is no stranger to the Emeran family though as his father, Fritz Emeran, is a former Rwandan international who had a long career in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

With such close guidance, it is no wonder that the young player has his head firmly on his shoulders saying “my ambition is to be able to be professionally one day and to win titles, but school remains the most important thing for now If there is no school, there is no football.”

With his mentality in check and having plenty of talent, it will be an exciting year for the youngster as he makes up for lost time with a loan move.

