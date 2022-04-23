Ralf Rangnick: Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United this summer

0

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed the speculation surrounding Paul Pogba‘s future at the club.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Arsenal, Rangnick spoke about Pogba’s contract situation and said that he does not expect a renewal as of now.

“He [Pogba] won’t be available for the game tomorrow and most likely not for the other four upcoming games.”

“And as it seems right now, he will not renew his contract. It’s most likely that he won’t be here anymore next season.”

Pogba was substituted after 25 minutes against Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury.

Many believed that he had already checked out of the club, especially after being booed by fans in the previous game.

The 29 year old has had a mixed career at United.

On his day, he has shown the capability to be the best midfielder in the world, but his inconsistency has been a cause of complain by many.

Pogba is a player that divides opinion among United fans and many feel that it is best to part ways and move on.

Rangnick’s honesty in this situation is quite refreshing and gives good clarity to us fans who can easily gauge the ongoing situation at the club.

The club can now look at midfield options in the transfer market.

United will miss Pogba’s quality in the centre of the park and will need to replace him this summer.